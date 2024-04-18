Previous
Port Guichon Farm House by cdcook48
Photo 1149

Port Guichon Farm House

This historic farm house, built in 1921 on the south bank of the Fraser River, is still home to a descendent of the original owner, Joseph Guichon, from Chambéry, France.
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
314% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Beautiful house!
April 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise