Photo 1149
Port Guichon Farm House
This historic farm house, built in 1921 on the south bank of the Fraser River, is still home to a descendent of the original owner, Joseph Guichon, from Chambéry, France.
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Corinne
Beautiful house!
April 19th, 2024
