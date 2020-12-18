Previous
Selfie theme - Home by cdcook48
60 / 365

Selfie theme - Home

On my computer, which is where I can usually be found when I’m not out shooting.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It's a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
Photo Details

Ricksnap ace
Great b&w Droste effect shot, first came across this with the cover of Pink Floyd’s Ummagumma album.
December 19th, 2020  
Kat
Cool shot
December 19th, 2020  
