Caught Red Handed by cdcook48
93 / 365

Caught Red Handed

It says right on the box “Bird’s Choice”. Can’t you read?
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
25% complete

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
LOL! I don't think they'd care if they could read. Cute shot!
January 21st, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
January 21st, 2021  
