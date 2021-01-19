Previous
Mount Baker by cdcook48
Mount Baker

Situated across the border in Washington State, Mt. Baker catches the last rays of the setting sun.
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
PhylM-S ace
Fantastic. So much to see. Your depth here is fantastic.
January 20th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Absolutely stunning!
January 20th, 2021  
Margo ace
wonderful Fav
January 20th, 2021  
