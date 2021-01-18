Previous
Next
Shipyard Window by cdcook48
91 / 365

Shipyard Window

A model longboat sits in the window of the Murikami Boatworks building while the panes reflect the Phoenix Net Shed. Both buildings are part of the Britannia Shipyards Heritage Site that offers a glimpse of Steveston’s past.
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise