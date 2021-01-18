Sign up
Previous
Next
91 / 365
Shipyard Window
A model longboat sits in the window of the Murikami Boatworks building while the panes reflect the Phoenix Net Shed. Both buildings are part of the Britannia Shipyards Heritage Site that offers a glimpse of Steveston’s past.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project.
365
X-T20
18th January 2021 3:11pm
window
heritage-building
britannia-shipyards
