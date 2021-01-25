Previous
Finn Slough Entrance by cdcook48
Finn Slough Entrance

Taken at the entrance to Finn Slough looking back towards the Fraser River
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful scene with amazing clarity.
January 26th, 2021  
Kat
Nice rustic shot
January 26th, 2021  
