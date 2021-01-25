Sign up
98 / 365
Finn Slough Entrance
Taken at the entrance to Finn Slough looking back towards the Fraser River
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It's a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge.
107
photos
67
followers
36
following
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
25th January 2021 4:02pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
finn-slough
,
fraser-river
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful scene with amazing clarity.
January 26th, 2021
Kat
Nice rustic shot
January 26th, 2021
