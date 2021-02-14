Sign up
118 / 365
Tree
An iPhone shot taken while walking my dog.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
0
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It's a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge.
141
photos
79
followers
39
following
32% complete
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
20
21
115
116
117
22
23
118
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
14th February 2021 10:57am
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
theme-blackwhite
