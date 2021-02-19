Previous
Sunset glow by cdcook48
123 / 365

Sunset glow

The sun setting behind me cast a golden glow on Steveston’s Fisherman’s Wharf.
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
33% complete

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
February 20th, 2021  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and wonderful vibe.
February 20th, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Beautifully captured, this is so crisp and clear. Great exposure!
February 20th, 2021  
