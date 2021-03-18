Previous
Steveston Harbour by cdcook48
150 / 365

Steveston Harbour

Part of Steveston’s fishing fleet
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
41% complete

Diana ace
So much to see here, lovely capture and reflections.
March 19th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Oh absolutely beautiful! Crisp focus and real colours - plus amazing reflection! fav
March 19th, 2021  
Asli ace
Amazing!
March 19th, 2021  
PhylM-S ace
Fab!
March 19th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow this image just sings!
March 19th, 2021  
