Veins by cdcook48
159 / 365

Veins

I found this leaf on my lawn today while mowing the grass. The epidermis had rotted away leaving only the veins. It was quite fragile but I managed to bring it inside without breaking it and got this macro shot. bob
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great close up with wonderful details.
March 28th, 2021  
sheri
Fantastic crisp sharpness.
March 28th, 2021  
