159 / 365
Veins
I found this leaf on my lawn today while mowing the grass. The epidermis had rotted away leaving only the veins. It was quite fragile but I managed to bring it inside without breaking it and got this macro shot. bob
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
2
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It's a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge.
208
photos
92
followers
47
following
43% complete
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
46
156
157
47
48
158
49
159
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
27th March 2021 4:27pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
macro
Diana
ace
What a great close up with wonderful details.
March 28th, 2021
sheri
Fantastic crisp sharpness.
March 28th, 2021
