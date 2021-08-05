Previous
Whitewalls by cdcook48
268 / 365

Whitewalls

This Model A ford is actually a reproduction but I liked the look of the whitewall tires
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Chris Cook

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Cool! I'd like to see the whole car though. =)
August 7th, 2021  
