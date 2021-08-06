Previous
Next
Father & Son by cdcook48
269 / 365

Father & Son

For my birthday my son treated me to a round of golf. No better present.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Nice smiles! Hope you enjoyed your round.
August 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise