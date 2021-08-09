Previous
End of the Road... by cdcook48
272 / 365

End of the Road...

...for this maple leaf lying in the street. A reminder that even though its still only August autumn is just around the corner.
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

Chris Cook

Esther Rosenberg ace
Gorgeous color on the leaf. Personally I am very ready for fall, it is still too bloody hot here.
August 10th, 2021  
