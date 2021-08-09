Sign up
Previous
Next
272 / 365
End of the Road...
...for this maple leaf lying in the street. A reminder that even though its still only August autumn is just around the corner.
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
1
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Gorgeous color on the leaf. Personally I am very ready for fall, it is still too bloody hot here.
August 10th, 2021
