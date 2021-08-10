Previous
1945 Dodge Pickup Truck by cdcook48
1945 Dodge Pickup Truck

I’m in transit today so this is from last month. I just love shooting old vehicles
Chris Cook

LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific choice of perspective on this old beauty. Love the layers of paint.
August 11th, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
Fabulous find.
August 11th, 2021  
