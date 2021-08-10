Sign up
273 / 365
1945 Dodge Pickup Truck
I’m in transit today so this is from last month. I just love shooting old vehicles
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
2
2
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project.
337
photos
122
followers
57
following
74% complete
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
267
268
269
270
271
64
272
273
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
8th July 2021 10:22am
Tags
vintage-truck
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific choice of perspective on this old beauty. Love the layers of paint.
August 11th, 2021
Lisa Poland
ace
Fabulous find.
August 11th, 2021
