Nasturtium
Way too hot and smoky to go outside so played around in Topaz Impressions and Photoshop.
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It's a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge.
Tags
flower
Diana
ace
Such a lovely close up and processing, I love the border.
August 14th, 2021
