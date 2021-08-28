Previous
Grove by cdcook48
Grove

I posted a picture of these trees back in March when the branches were bare and I shall revisit in the Autumn when the leaves change colour.

28th August 2021

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
Diana
Wonderful composition and beautifully captured.
August 29th, 2021  
moni kozi
Fantastic shot. I can see it turned into a wallpaper. I'll go chase the one in March.
August 29th, 2021  
Chris Cook
@monikozi it is in my Extras folder
August 29th, 2021  
moni kozi
@cdcook48 Yes, I found it. It will be interesting to see a collage with the 4 seasons
August 29th, 2021  
