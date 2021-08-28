Sign up
288 / 365
Grove
I posted a picture of these trees back in March when the branches were bare and I shall revisit in the Autumn when the leaves change colour.
28th August 2021
28th Aug 21
4
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
28th August 2021 3:45pm
trees
Diana
ace
Wonderful composition and beautifully captured.
August 29th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Fantastic shot. I can see it turned into a wallpaper. I'll go chase the one in March.
August 29th, 2021
Chris Cook
ace
@monikozi
it is in my Extras folder
August 29th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
@cdcook48
Yes, I found it. It will be interesting to see a collage with the 4 seasons
August 29th, 2021
