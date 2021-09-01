Nifty Fifty

Richard Sayer, @vignouse, runs this challenge every September but since I've only been here since last October this is my first go at it. Every day this month take a photo with a 50mm lens (or crop sensor equivalent) and post it Straight Out Of Camera. No post processing of any kind. That's the hard part for me, I enjoy post processing and it will be hard for me to resist tinkering just a little. But I'll give it a try and see how long I can go starting with this image of my old Canon AE1 with the 50mm f/1.8 attached. I might even put a roll of film in it and use it this month. This was taken with my Fuji XT20 in monochrome mode.