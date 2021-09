It's all About The 'Tude

Second day of NF-SOOC. Shot on a Fuji XT20 using the Provia film simulation. That's one of the cool things about Fuji cameras, they have about a dozen film simulations that are applied directly in camera at the time of exposure. If I am going old school for a month using a 50mm lens and not post processing the images I might as well simulate the film I would have had in the camera back in the day. Since it is applied in camera I don't think I'm cheating.