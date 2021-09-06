Previous
Blast From the Past by cdcook48
297 / 365

Blast From the Past

The Daily Double. This is for two challenges, NF-SOOC of course and also for Disappearing With the Darkroom. That last challenge was to find something you used to use all the time but no longer need. I haven't played LP's in years but somehow can't quite bring myself to dispose of my turntable or the hundreds or records in my collection. I keep them hidden away in the garage. Please don't tell my wife, she thinks I've gotten rid of them.

PS: The record on the turntable is Pet Sounds by The Beach Boys. A true classic
Chris Cook

September 6th, 2021  
