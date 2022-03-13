Previous
Face Off. by cdcook48
Photo 484

Face Off.

I spent the afternoon watching my son's beer league team play and took a few shots. My son is 86
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
Diana ace
I almost got a fright and thought he was 86, did not think of nr. 86. Four pairs of eyes staring at the puck, hope your son's team won. So thrilling to watch these games.
March 14th, 2022  
