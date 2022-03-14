Sign up
Photo 485
Walkway
I had a different idea for today's image but I just couldn't get it to work the way I envisioned it. So I had to fall back on an image I took a few days ago. Some days you're the Louisville Slugger, some days you're the ball.
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
0
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
645
photos
142
followers
74
following
478
479
480
481
482
483
484
485
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
3rd March 2022 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
