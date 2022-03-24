Previous
Next
Ethel 1 by cdcook48
Photo 493

Ethel 1

Ethel is a First Nations lady a little down on her luck. She was sitting in her wheelchair asking passersby for spare change but I had to tell her truthfully that I don't carry any cash. Surprisingly, she then asked me to take her photograph. "I like having my picture taken." she said. I took a few of her in her purple glasses, purple lipstick and purple accents on her blouse. Then I asked her to take her glasses off and I took a few more, one of which you can see in my extras folder if you are so inclined. She gave me her address and I promised to mail her some prints. I'll include a $20 "modelling fee" in the envelope.
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
135% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
I don't know what do you mean by First Nations lady.
But she's terrific. I think sending her the prints is so very kind.
March 25th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a lovely shot and wonderful story. I am sure she will be thrilled to see her photos. She seems to love purple ;-)
March 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise