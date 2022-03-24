Ethel 1

Ethel is a First Nations lady a little down on her luck. She was sitting in her wheelchair asking passersby for spare change but I had to tell her truthfully that I don't carry any cash. Surprisingly, she then asked me to take her photograph. "I like having my picture taken." she said. I took a few of her in her purple glasses, purple lipstick and purple accents on her blouse. Then I asked her to take her glasses off and I took a few more, one of which you can see in my extras folder if you are so inclined. She gave me her address and I promised to mail her some prints. I'll include a $20 "modelling fee" in the envelope.