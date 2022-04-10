Sign up
Photo 510
Victoria Bound
A BC Ferry leaves Tsawassen Ferry Terminal headed for Vancouver Island.
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I'm not sure what I was expecting...
Tags
ferry
Iris N
ace
Nice! Enjoy, Vancouver Island is soooo beautiful.
April 11th, 2022
Diana
ace
So much to see in this wonderful shot. I love the clouds which seem to be coming out of the chimney!
April 11th, 2022
