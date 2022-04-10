Previous
Victoria Bound by cdcook48
Photo 510

Victoria Bound

A BC Ferry leaves Tsawassen Ferry Terminal headed for Vancouver Island.
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile.
Photo Details

Iris N ace
Nice! Enjoy, Vancouver Island is soooo beautiful.
April 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
So much to see in this wonderful shot. I love the clouds which seem to be coming out of the chimney!
April 11th, 2022  
