Photo 511
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
679
photos
143
followers
76
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
11th April 2022 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
Another sort of digital... one used their fingers to move those weights... 😀
April 12th, 2022
