Gastown Steam Clock by cdcook48
Gastown Steam Clock

Built in 1977 and originally run by a small steam engine powered by Vancouver's underground steam heating system. The steam engine was noisy and couldn't keep accurate time so now the steam is just for show and the clock is run by an electric motor.
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

Jim R ace
Fantastic lighting and colour. My first reaction was you caught the ghost at the bottom of the clock.
April 14th, 2022  
Iris N ace
that steam is so cool!
April 14th, 2022  
