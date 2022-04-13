Sign up
Photo 513
Gastown Steam Clock
Built in 1977 and originally run by a small steam engine powered by Vancouver's underground steam heating system. The steam engine was noisy and couldn't keep accurate time so now the steam is just for show and the clock is run by an electric motor.
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
2
2
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile.
681
photos
143
followers
76
following
140% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
23rd March 2022 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jim R
ace
Fantastic lighting and colour. My first reaction was you caught the ghost at the bottom of the clock.
April 14th, 2022
Iris N
ace
that steam is so cool!
April 14th, 2022
