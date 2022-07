1932 Ford Tudor V8

I find it next to impossible to be involved with 365 when I'm on vacation so I just relaxed and enjoyed time with my family. Now that I'm back home I'll try and catch up and fill in the dates that I missed.



This beauty was parked behind us in the ferry lineup. This model was the first year a flathead v8 was available in a Ford. The owner, a New Zealander, had been attending a vintage car show in Victoria.