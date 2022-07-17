Previous
Okeover Arm by cdcook48
Photo 596

Okeover Arm

Near the entrance to Desolation Sound just north of the town of Powell River where we were visiting a friend.
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Diana ace
A beautifully captured scene, wonderful dramatic cloudscape.
July 23rd, 2022  
Brian ace
Magnificent. fav
July 23rd, 2022  
Babs ace
Gorgeous scene I love the dramatic sky
July 23rd, 2022  
