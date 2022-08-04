Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 616
Massey Harris Tractor circa 1942
This old Massey-Harris tractor sits on display at a local farm market. There are several similar old relics parked around the property and every now and then I take my camera along when I'm buying vegetables
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
822
photos
152
followers
77
following
168% complete
View this month »
609
610
611
612
613
614
615
616
Latest from all albums
610
206
611
612
613
614
615
616
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
3rd August 2022 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
tractor
Jim R
ace
A name from the past, symbolizing a manufacturer that Canada has lost. Thanks for the photo of farming history.
August 5th, 2022
Milanie
ace
The tones here really caught my eye. Nicely composed
August 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close