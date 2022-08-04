Previous
Next
Massey Harris Tractor circa 1942 by cdcook48
Photo 616

Massey Harris Tractor circa 1942

This old Massey-Harris tractor sits on display at a local farm market. There are several similar old relics parked around the property and every now and then I take my camera along when I'm buying vegetables
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
168% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jim R ace
A name from the past, symbolizing a manufacturer that Canada has lost. Thanks for the photo of farming history.
August 5th, 2022  
Milanie ace
The tones here really caught my eye. Nicely composed
August 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise