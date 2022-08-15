Previous
Next
Blueberries! by cdcook48
Photo 625

Blueberries!

Back in May I posted a picture of blueberry blossoms in our garden. https://365project.org/cdcook48/365/2022-05-24

Well, they are ripe now and I have picked them and made blueberry jam. My wife plans on making blueberry pie when the weather cools off a bit so we froze some for that.
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
171% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Love the way you did this collage - each shot is so interesting on its own
August 15th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Awesome shot to make this collage.
August 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise