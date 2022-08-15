Sign up
Photo 625
Blueberries!
Back in May I posted a picture of blueberry blossoms in our garden.
https://365project.org/cdcook48/365/2022-05-24
Well, they are ripe now and I have picked them and made blueberry jam. My wife plans on making blueberry pie when the weather cools off a bit so we froze some for that.
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
2
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
Tags
collage
,
blueberries
Milanie
ace
Love the way you did this collage - each shot is so interesting on its own
August 15th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Awesome shot to make this collage.
August 15th, 2022
