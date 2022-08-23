Sign up
Photo 633
Sooke Sunset.
Sooke, on the southeast tip of Vancouver Island, sits on an inlet known as the Sooke Basin. My wife and I had a relaxing few days there with two other couples and I have had to play a little catch up with my posting and comments.
23rd August 2022
23rd Aug 22
2
1
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
844
photos
152
followers
76
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
18th August 2022 7:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful sunset!
August 23rd, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such a beautiful sky. That yellow canoe just makes the shot.
August 24th, 2022
