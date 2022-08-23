Previous
Sooke Sunset. by cdcook48
Sooke Sunset.

Sooke, on the southeast tip of Vancouver Island, sits on an inlet known as the Sooke Basin. My wife and I had a relaxing few days there with two other couples and I have had to play a little catch up with my posting and comments.
Chris Cook

Islandgirl ace
Beautiful sunset!
August 23rd, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such a beautiful sky. That yellow canoe just makes the shot.
August 24th, 2022  
