Photo 632
Olympic View Golf Course, 17th hole
The signature hole of the course.
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
Tags
landscape
,
golf
Milanie
ace
Wow - that would sure get you to take up golf! Nicely composed
August 23rd, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Wow what a great 17th hole, very beautiful!
August 23rd, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
I can see why! Gorgeous shot.
August 24th, 2022
Tim H Graves
Sweet
August 24th, 2022
