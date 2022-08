Finn Slough (for Analog August)

While scrolling through the Themes and Competitions I discovered that this month is Analog August and I'm only finding out about it with two days left. So I looked through my image folders and found this shot from last winter. It was shot on Ilford XP2 black and white film in my old Canon AE1 using the trusty nifty fifty. It's not SOOC though, I did some work on it in Lightroom. Next August I'll be ready for it with a roll of film loaded and set to go.