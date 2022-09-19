Previous
Next
Industrial by cdcook48
Photo 660

Industrial

For NF-SOOC, the details for which may be found here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022

I did take this image into Lightroom to eliminate a couple of ugly sensor spots but I don't think that's cheating. Sensor spots were never a problem with film.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I’m not sure what I was expecting...
180% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diane ace
Great shot! Nice contrast and lines. I don't think removing the spots is cheating.
September 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise