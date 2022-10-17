Sign up
Photo 684
Solitude
…except for that pesky photographer. Another from yesterday’s misty sunrise shoot at Deer Lake. Here the mist has almost burned off.
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
November 2021 - I am now several weeks into year 2 so maybe time to update my profile. I'm not sure what I was expecting...
Photo Details
Tags
landscape
,
mist
,
lake.
