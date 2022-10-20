Sign up
Photo 687
Morning Walk
Taken for the 52Frames challenge this week: black and white minimalism.
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
Chris Cook
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
black&white
minimalism
street-photography
52frames
Corinne C
I like the high key capture
October 21st, 2022
