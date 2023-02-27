Sign up
Photo 817
FOR 2023 - Day 27
Back to circles for the last two days.
Shot on Ilford XP2 film with a Canon AE1
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
0
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1104
photos
167
followers
85
following
223% complete
View this month »
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
EZ Controller
Exif
View Info
Tags
for2023
,
film-feb-2023
