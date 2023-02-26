Sign up
Photo 816
FOR 2023 - Day 26
A memorial bench festooned with flowers in memory of a loved one.
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
26th February 2023 10:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
The flowers look as if they are taking in the view
February 27th, 2023
