Yellowknife by cdcook48
Yellowknife

Just a quick iPhone snap of my friend as we arrive at the airport in Yellowknife in Canada’s Northwest Territories on a trip to shoot the Aurora Borealis. Hopefully, I will have some shots of the Norhern Lights to share soon.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Photo Details

