Photo 830
Yellowknife
Just a quick iPhone snap of my friend as we arrive at the airport in Yellowknife in Canada’s Northwest Territories on a trip to shoot the Aurora Borealis. Hopefully, I will have some shots of the Norhern Lights to share soon.
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
0
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
Photo Details
