Let’s Play Frisbee by cdcook48
Photo 829

Let’s Play Frisbee

We were minding our son’s dog for a couple of days. Nice to have a dog around again.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Chris Cook

LManning (Laura) ace
Excellent timing. Those ears!!
March 22nd, 2023  
Annie D ace
love the ears and tail
March 22nd, 2023  
