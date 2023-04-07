Sign up
Photo 840
Daisy
I have clusters of these tiny daisies growing wild in my lawn.
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
2
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1142
photos
166
followers
84
following
230% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
7th April 2023 2:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
How delightful, I love the center!
April 8th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
April 8th, 2023
