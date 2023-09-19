Sign up
Previous
Photo 950
Pumpkin Patch.
A sure sign that Fall is fast approaching - a field full of ripe pumpkins. Can Hallowe'en be far behind? For NF-SOOC
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
1
0
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here. The community...
1293
photos
159
followers
83
following
260% complete
View this month »
943
944
945
946
947
948
949
950
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
19th September 2023 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2023
Babs
ace
Getting ready for Halloween
September 20th, 2023
