Photo 949
Apples
For NF-SOOC. These apples look like they are a little past it. Good for critters though. When composing I do wish I had been a little more mindful of the apples on the table at the top of the image and given them just a little bit more room.
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally planned as a one year project that I doubted I could finish and I'm still here.
260% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
18th September 2023 9:09am
Tags
nf-sooc-2023
