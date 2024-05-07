Sign up
Photo 1163
Float Home Life
Although I shot this in April it was with May half & half in mind. Taken in the float home community in Mosquito Creek Marina in North Vancouver where my sister-in-law and her husband live.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
3
2
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkIIIS
Taken
22nd April 2024 5:46am
Tags
mayhalf-2024
Annie D
ace
great half/half and what an interesting community
May 8th, 2024
Diana
ace
amazing capture with all these wonderful reflections.
May 8th, 2024
Babs
ace
What an interesting shot and a great half and half fav
May 8th, 2024
