Previous
Float Home Life by cdcook48
Photo 1163

Float Home Life

Although I shot this in April it was with May half & half in mind. Taken in the float home community in Mosquito Creek Marina in North Vancouver where my sister-in-law and her husband live.
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
318% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
great half/half and what an interesting community
May 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
amazing capture with all these wonderful reflections.
May 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
What an interesting shot and a great half and half fav
May 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise