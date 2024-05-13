Nostalgia

This unobtrusive little display in a heritage home took me on a trip down memory lane. The Big Book For Boys was a popular series in the 1920's and early 30's. Although before my time I remember reading a copy that had belonged to my Dad. Next to it is the iconic Kodak Brownie Junior. My parents had one and they passed it on to me when they finally got around to upgrading to a 35mm range finder (which eventually became mine as well). The little Brownie box became my introduction to the wonderful world of photography. Next to that is the equally iconic Saturday Evening Post one of the most influential magazines of the late 19th and early 20th century, at least in North America. By the time I remember reading it in the late 50's and early 60's it had become a shadow of its former self and ceased publication in 1969. It has resurfaced several times over the intervening years and is now published as a bi-monthly. (This last bit gleaned from Wikipedia)