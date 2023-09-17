Previous
All The King's Men by cdcook48
All The King's Men

I attended 1st Annual Barnside Festival yesterday. (Sunday the 17th) It was actually the third day of the festival but was more low key on Sunday. (Perfect for an old timer like me). They had stalls and activities during the day and live music in the evening. The big name bands were on Friday and Saturday, Sunday saw a couple of local bands playing and it all wrapped up by 7pm. Again, perfect for an old timer like me. I had fun pretending I was a rock photographer. This isn't one of my best shots but it is at least SOOC. Most of the other shots I took needed work in Lightroom. (This one could have used a little help as well) But I am cheating in as much as this was taken with a telephoto lens as there just wasn't enough reach with a nifty fifty. This was a pretty decent local covers band called All The King's Men. They were followed by an Eagles tribute band who were very good. I'll post some of my photos of them when September sooc is over.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Chris Cook

