Under The Boardwalk by cdcook48
Photo 1003

Under The Boardwalk

A little more gritty than The Drifters meant perhaps. I shot this on film, Ilford XP2, with my Canon AE1. It is under the White Rock pier, billed as the longest pier in Canada.

https://youtu.be/EPEqRMVnZNU?si=iufbL97_zTHfPM3E
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Chris Cook

Larry Steager ace
Great shot and love the song.
November 11th, 2023  
