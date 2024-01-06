Previous
Ice Cream Shop by cdcook48
Ice Cream Shop

Even in the middle of winter ice cream is a favourite treat. Especially if you're a kid.
Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48

Diane ace
Great street shot!
January 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
A great story telling image.
January 7th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Anytime of year, ice cream is just therapeutic.
January 7th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
Your street images are wonderful!
January 7th, 2024  
