Photo 1054
Ice Cream Shop
Even in the middle of winter ice cream is a favourite treat. Especially if you're a kid.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
3rd January 2024 5:16pm
Tags
black&white
,
street_photography
Diane
ace
Great street shot!
January 7th, 2024
Diana
ace
A great story telling image.
January 7th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Anytime of year, ice cream is just therapeutic.
January 7th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
Your street images are wonderful!
January 7th, 2024
