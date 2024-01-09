Previous
Shady Island by cdcook48
Shady Island

I can't resist a bench. The land directly above it is a small island in the mouth of the Fraser River in Steveston. There is absolutely nothing on it but people like paddling out there just to walk around or picnic.
Chris Cook

ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
