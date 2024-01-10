Previous
Pairs Project #14 - Two Benches… by cdcook48
Pairs Project #14 - Two Benches…

…for watching the clouds roll by. This is the same cloud formation featured in my other post today. The shots were taken only minutes apart.
https://365project.org/cdcook48/extras/2024-01-10
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4.
LManning (Laura) ace
But are they coming or going? Lots of churn in that sky. I like the pops of green benches too.
January 11th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fantastic composition
January 11th, 2024  
