Photo 378
Sunglasses? Or umbrella?
Depends on where you are. This is the same cloud formation featured in my other post today. The shots were taken only minutes apart.
https://365project.org/cdcook48/365/2024-01-10
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
October 2023 - Beginning year 4. This wonderful community keeps me inspired and motivated to keep creating every day. October 2022 - Beginning year 3. Originally...
378
Tags
pier
,
cloudscape
,
pairs_project
LManning (Laura)
ace
A half and half that only BC could produce! Love the drama.
January 11th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
For me, with my pale, easy to sunburn skin the answer is always both.
January 11th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Brilliant timing to catch both. Nature’s drama at its best. Nice blend
January 11th, 2024
